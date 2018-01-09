Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match Gets Anzio Girls Introduction Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 156 Views
Bandai Namco has released another introduction trailer for Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match that introduces the tanks of Anzio Girls High School. View another trailer of the game here.
View it below:
Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 22, 2018 in Japan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Anzio has to be the most pathetic in terms of raw tank power. The tankettes are useless for anything other than recon. The Finns may be poorer, but they'll at least steal a tank or two from Pravda to get at least a little firepower. I'm curious how this game will do in Japan. The anime is a huge sensation, the "Der Film" Blu-ray sold over 200,000 copies which is just insane for an emerging new franchise. So there's a lot of fans and those fans are very passionate, so no doubt they'll want a game where they can maneuver around in the various schools' tanks. I can see this selling much better than a random anime game since it seems so in line with the actual content from the show.
1 Comments