Happy Birthdays Coming to the Switch

Happy Birthdays is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 29 in Japan. It was released on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC as Birthdays the Beginning.

Development on the game is 80 percent complete.





The Switch version of the game features several improvements over the other versions. It will feature easy-to-understand navigation, game tempo improvements and new animals.

