Phantasy Star Online 2 Tops 1.5 Million Downloads on PSV - News

Sega announced Phantasy Star Online 2 has surpassed 1.5 million downloads on the PlayStation Vita.

Sega is celebrating the milestone by hosting a campaign starting in late January. More information will be released soon.

Phantasy Star Online 2 first launched for Windows PC in July 2012 then on the PlayStation Vita in February 2013 and the PlayStation 4 in April 2016.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

