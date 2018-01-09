Dynasty Warriors 9 Gets 6 New Character Trailers - News

Koei Tecmo has released six new character trailers for Dynasty Warriors 9 that feature Zhang Liao, Xu Huang, Taishi Ci, Ma Chao, Jia Chong, and Zhurong.



View them below:

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 13.

