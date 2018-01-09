HTC Vive Pro Announced, 78% Increase in Resolution - News

posted 12 hours ago

HTC announced today during its CES press conference the Vive Pro. It is an upgraded version of the HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

The HTC Vive Pro features a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600. HTC says that is a 78 percent increase over the original.





A Vive Wireless Adaptor was also announced that will work with the original HTC Vive and the HTC Vive Pro. It will launch in Q3 2018.

HTC also revealed Viveport VR, which is an upgrade over the Viveport experience.

