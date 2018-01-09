HTC Vive Pro Announced, 78% Increase in Resolution - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 921 Views
HTC announced today during its CES press conference the Vive Pro. It is an upgraded version of the HTC Vive virtual reality headset.
The HTC Vive Pro features a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600. HTC says that is a 78 percent increase over the original.
A Vive Wireless Adaptor was also announced that will work with the original HTC Vive and the HTC Vive Pro. It will launch in Q3 2018.
HTC also revealed Viveport VR, which is an upgrade over the Viveport experience.
Nice but the VIve design team need to be replaced, I know they aren't going for mass market appeal but they could at least try to make it look somewhat appealing. All in all, great news. Really wish I had the balls to invest the amount of money needed into high end VR but alas, I'll do with PSVR and gear VR for the time being.
Looks alright from what I'm seeing. They just need to do something about the price.
It looks ugly with the included head set. It looks like one of those bi-pedal walkers in Metal Gear 5.
Do something about the price and offer some color variants, and you might have yourself a deal. I'm still waiting on some decent VR games though.
I want to be rich.
I will wait for the Vive X, thanks.
And still, no one cares. VR isn't taking over people. Sorry.
Why such a stupid comment, who said VR is taking over? PS VR however is hovering around 2.5 million headsets sold alone and we are only just 15 months into it. It's doing fine considering it was a $400 accessory!
Yeah...this internet...I don’t think it’s ever going to become a mass medium either
Show me the games and ill consider. Like the PSVR indy and 3rd party multi plats isnt going to convince me. 1st party and big VR only games will sell it.
Valve has stated that they are developing: "three full VR titles".
Just keep in mind, the last time they promised something that large...
Valve dont believe in the number 3 so i call BS already haha
Classical chicken-egg situation is all I’ll say about that.
