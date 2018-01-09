Steven Spielberg Halo TV Series Still in Development at Showtime - News

A Halo TV series from Steven Spielberg was first announced in 2013 and since then we haven't heard much about it.

It was assumed the TV series had been cancelled, however, Showtime President and CEO David Nevins told TV Guide the series is still in development. "[It's] still in very active development," said Nevins.

"[Halo TV series] is absolutely still in development, still moving forward and I'm encouraged by what we've seen so far," added Gary Levine, president of programming at Showtime.

Two live-action Halo projects have been released in recent years. This includes Halo: Forward Unto Dawn and Halo: Nightfall.

