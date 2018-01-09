Rabi-Ribi Coming to Switch - News

Winking Entertainment it will port the 2D side-scrolling exploration platformer Rabi Ribi to the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

There never quite seem to be enough bunny girls in the world, so here is another for you aficionados out there.

This 2D side-scrolling exploration platformer follows the adventure of Erina, whose humdrum life as a regular rabbit is turned upside-down when she finds herself in an unknown world and turned into a human (with rabbit ears)!

Along the way she meets the cheerful pink-haired fairy, Ribbon, who mysteriously chooses to stay by Erina’s side.

These unwitting heroes embark together on their quest to restore Erina’s life to normalcy, but who knows what troubles lurk, waiting for them…

Key Features:

Retro exploration platformer featuring a bunny girl.

4+n difficulty settings for all types of players, over 60 items and upgrades.

9+ main areas and 20+ sub-areas to explore.

Over 20 fully illustrated characters with cutscene illustrations.

40+ boss battles, 1000+ attack patterns with Boss Rush Mode to fight some or all of them in a row.

Post game story and content with speedrun mode which takes out every section of the game where the player cannot control the main character.

Over 50+ pieces from an original soundtrack.

