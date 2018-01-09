Skies of Fury DX Coming to Switch - News

Illumination Games, Ingenium, and Seed Interactive have announced Skies of Fury DX for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Seed Interactive and Illumination Games are excited to announce Skies of Fury DX for Nintendo Switch.

Take to the skies and experience WWI as a fighter pilot! Skies of Fury DX offers players the chance to engage in epic, aerial combat in historic Bloody April, 1917, as both British and German pilots.

Using 10 distinctive aircraft from WWI, players fly through stunning, hand-painted environments. Dogfight through the missions as a single player, or challenge your friends to multiplayer, split-screen battles.

Key Features:

100 different missions

Unlockable comics based on the real history of Bloody April

Multiplayer modes, Survival and Versus, for up to four players

Hundreds of unlockables to customize your plane

Play to unlock upgrades for your flying and combat abilities

