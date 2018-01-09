Sony: PS4 Sales Top 73.6 Million Units Worldwide - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 73.6 million units as of December 31, 2017. More than 5.9 million PlayStation 4 consoles were sold during the holiday season.

645.0 million games have been sold on the PlayStation 4 at retail and through digital downloads on the PlayStation Store.

"Thanks to the continued support from our fans across the globe, we are honored to announce remarkable sales during the holiday season," said John Kodera, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

"PlayStation Network continues to demonstrate spectacular growth, with the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers surpassing 31.5 million, and PS Store recording its largest-ever monthly sales of content in December 2017. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our community and our partners for helping us achieve such phenomenal milestones.

"We promise our unwavering commitment to bring more amazing experiences to our fans, including exclusive games and innovative network services, as PS4 continues to flourish as the best place to play."

