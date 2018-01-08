Analyst: Xbox One X is Generation 8.5, PS4 Pro is a 'Marketing Gimmick' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 2,024 Views
Microsoft and Sony have released more powerful versions of their eighth generation consoles - the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, respectively. Developers are not allowed to release exclusive games on the newer consoles.
IDC’s Research Director Lewis Ward talking with GamingBolt discussed the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.
"Pro is mostly a marketing gimmick," said Ward." It’s nothing like Xbox One X in terms of the performance lift. It’s basically a standard console refresh, but Sony tweaked a few internals and got a 10% performance boost for the Pro. Big whoop.
"Xbox One X is a much more fundamental redesign and it’s at least 40% more potent than the PS4 or the initial Xbox One SKUs. Xbox One X will be able to do VR and AR, although Microsoft will wait to turn that feature on until there’s some great software for it – and that will largely be about Win10 PC app development.
"Xbox One X will eventually run content preexisting Xbox One’s don’t, and I kind of don’t blame Microsoft for holding onto that shoe for a while (at least late 2018 and perhaps 2019). Xbox One X is a 8.5 gen console. PS4 Pro isn’t."
Nope. It's the eight generation. Try harder.
Iirc, the difference between Pro and X (in terms of power) is the same as the difference between PS4 and XBO.
But they aren't talking about comparing competitive consoles to each other. They are talking about the jump from there previous products. If that was the case than the Switch isn't a 8th gen console which it is however again there not comparing the competitions platforms, just the jump in performance from XB1 to XBX. PS4 to PRO is just about unnoticeable aside from a res bump from 1080p to 1440p.
""Pro is mostly a marketing gimmick," said Ward." It’s nothing like Xbox One X in terms of the performance lift. It’s basically a standard console refresh, but Sony tweaked a few internals and got a 10% performance boost for the Pro. Big whoop." That is so much nonsense. Pro is 130% more powerful, not 10%. And X1X is 40% more powerful than Pro. So 130% is a marketing gimmick, but 40% is "a valid half gen"?! Comprende
While I agree with your underlying point, your math is off. If PS4 Pro is a 130% upgrade over PS4, XBX would be close to 200% more powerful than the OG Xbone. I'm not a number cruncher on the stats. But, I think your numbers are pretty far off.
William, could you PLEASE stop posting Gamingdolt articles?! They are the cancer of video game journalism. Only in it for the clicks, one "article" worse than the other. They're just in it for putting oil in the fire, nothing more nothing less. They are not even gamers, just fire starters. Why do you want to give them more clicks by reposting their nonsense?!
I didn't know Aaron greenburg was so good at Ventriloquism. I didn't even see his mouth move.
Yeah man, the difference between the same games on pro and X is astounding.... oh wait
Hey, it is! When I paused the screen and zoomed in really close and started counting the pixels, I could tell that one was using checkerboard!
''but Sony tweaked a few internals and got a 10% performance boost for the Pro. Big whoop.'' Wow so smug in his ignorance.
Game design and gameplay stays the same. 8th Gen.
Power is more important than games confirmed
"Pro is a 10% performance boost (over PS4). X is a 40% boost over the original PS4 and XBO." No.... X is a 40% boost over PRO! And Pro is more than a 10% boost over PS4. I wonder what this "analyst's" conclusion would be if he actually knew the real numbers.
This guy put some the anal in analyst for sure!
Man, that site sure is fishing for clicks.
PS4 > XBox One in terms of hardware in 2013 but yes XBox One X does win out the mid-gen upgrade route, I think maybe sony should have also aimed for 499 because people who want the best also usually spent more, either way the ps4 is still an essential buy just on exclusives alone. It will be interesting to see the comparison movies for the rest of this gen
People who want the best on consoles will buy the system that has the games they’re interested in playing. Some do buy for power, yes, but they’re an insignificant minority to the grand scheme. If it mattered that much, consoles would’ve been overtaken by PC decades ago,
And no one cares hence the low sales of Xbox One X. All about the games and that's why Switch and PS4 are blowing Microsoft out of the water!
Overall the disparity between the PS4 Pro and X1X is pretty significant, and the X1X is so far ahead of the base PS4 and X1 that it's not worth mentioning. When comparing Pro to X1X, the X1X has.. 7.39% faster CPU 33.13% faster memory bandwidth 31.33% more Terraflops 33.33% more RAM 22.27% faster GPU Given that level of performance is already at $499, it pretty much convinces me we aren't seeing PS5 anytime soon. End of 2020 at the earliest.
Don’t forget the deals Sony is getting with the hardware manufacturers. No one would have believed PS4 would get 8GB of GDDR5 RAM just a year before release.
The X performs way better than the Pro in many games but the Pro is still gen 8.5. Power doesn't determine what generation a console is.
That’s not even true. It has higher resolutions but in half of the games the Pro even plays the games more stable at better framerates.
I love how simply sites get so many people in a twist haha. I will buy a Pro however to me its just a PS4. The X is a much more future proof console. Especially with features Freesync etc.
