Analyst: Xbox One X is Generation 8.5, PS4 Pro is a 'Marketing Gimmick'

Microsoft and Sony have released more powerful versions of their eighth generation consoles - the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, respectively. Developers are not allowed to release exclusive games on the newer consoles.

"Pro is mostly a marketing gimmick," said Ward." It’s nothing like Xbox One X in terms of the performance lift. It’s basically a standard console refresh, but Sony tweaked a few internals and got a 10% performance boost for the Pro. Big whoop.

"Xbox One X is a much more fundamental redesign and it’s at least 40% more potent than the PS4 or the initial Xbox One SKUs. Xbox One X will be able to do VR and AR, although Microsoft will wait to turn that feature on until there’s some great software for it – and that will largely be about Win10 PC app development.





"Xbox One X will eventually run content preexisting Xbox One’s don’t, and I kind of don’t blame Microsoft for holding onto that shoe for a while (at least late 2018 and perhaps 2019). Xbox One X is a 8.5 gen console. PS4 Pro isn’t."



