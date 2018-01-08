Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Launches for PS4 in Europe on January 19 - News

/ 508 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Capcom announced the PlayStation 4 version of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East on January 19.

Anyone who already owns Street Fighter V will be able to download the Arcade Edition on January 16 or 17.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition release for EMEA & ANZ territories:



SFV:AE (both physical & digital) will release for PS4 on Jan 19.

Existing PS4 users can download & use the SFV:AE patch from Jan 16/17 (exact time TBC).

SFV:AE will release for Steam on Jan 16 (exact time TBC). pic.twitter.com/4LTYzbFHSm — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) January 8, 2018

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the US and Windows PC worldwide on January 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles