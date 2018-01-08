Nindies Games Discounted on Switch eShop - News

Indie games have found success on the Nintendo Switch since it first launched in March 2017. To celebrate the new year, Nintendo has discounted several indies on the Switch eShop as part of the Nindies New Year Sale.

Nine games have been discounted up to 35 percent off until January 15 at 11:59am PT in North America, Europe and Oceania.

Here is the list of discounted games:

Death Squared - $11.24 (25% off)

GoNNER - $6.99 (30% off)

Graceful Explosion Machine - $8.99 (30% off)

Inversus Deluxe - $9.74 (35% off)

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $9.99 (33% off)

Semispheres - $6.99 (30% off)

Severed - $9.99 (33% off)

Thimbleweed Park - $14.99 (25% off)

Thumper - $13.39 (33% off)

