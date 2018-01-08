Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Sells an Estimated 1.98 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The RPG from publishers Nintendo and The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak - Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - sold 1,978,150 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 1,168,156 units sold (69%), compared to 473,233 units sold in the US (24%) and 371,143 units sold in Europe (19%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 77,552 units in the UK, 75,540 units in Germany, and 102,869 units in France.





Here is how the first week sales of Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon compare to other games on the Nintendo 3DS:

Pokemon X and Y - 4.19 Million Pokemon Sun and Moon - 3.74 million Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire - 2.64 Million Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - 1.98 million

Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon released for the Nintendo 3DS worldwide on November 17, 2017.

