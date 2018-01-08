Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Sells an Estimated 1.98 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 837 Views
The RPG from publishers Nintendo and The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak - Pokemon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - sold 1,978,150 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.
- Pokemon X and Y - 4.19 Million
- Pokemon Sun and Moon - 3.74 million
- Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire - 2.64 Million
- Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - 1.98 million
It's going to be interesting to see how Pokemon Switch does.
Wow...I agree. Once Pokemon comes to Switch sales are going to explode. I'm curious what Monster Hunter World will do to PS4 sales as well.
