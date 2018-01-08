Switch vs Wii U – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 1,317 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii U Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,767,383 – Switch
Total Lead: 4,663,863 – Wii U
Switch Total Sales: 8,864,591
Wii U Total Sales: 13,528,454
In the latest month the Nintendo Switch has moved even closer to the lifetime sales of the Wii U by 1.77 million units. In just nine months the Switch has been able to sell 64 percent of what the Wii U has done lifetime. The Wii U’s lead has shrunk down to 4.66 million units.
The Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 8.86 million units, while the Wii U has sold 13.53 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It's only a matter of time when the Wii U makes a comeback. It had a rough start but 200 million is achievable if everything goes smooth from now on.
Wii U will reach 80 million. FACT!!!
Up to the blue sky and beyond ^^
Exciting race for sure. ;-)
We should start making bets on how soon Switch will surpass that 13.5 million Wii U number. Will it be by February, March, April, or May?
No later than March for sure.
Pretty sure its pretty much equal by now.
PS4 VS WII
lol straight line
That gap will become huge by the end of 2018 but in favour of the switch
