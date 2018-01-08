PUBG Xbox One Update Adds First-Person Mode, Fixes Issues - News

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has received an update on the Xbox One that adds new features and fixes Issues.

The update adds first-person support to North America, Europe and Oceania.

Read the complete patch notes below:

Gameplay

Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option

Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates

FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows

Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish

Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting

Optimisation

PhysX performance enhancements

Server FPS slightly increased

Client FPS slightly increased

Some VFX received slight optimisations

Option

Music on/off option added

Bug fixes

Addressed a number of known crashes

Fixed a UI issue that occurred when multiple players attempted to loot from the same source

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

