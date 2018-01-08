PUBG Xbox One Update Adds First-Person Mode, Fixes Issues - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 642 Views
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has received an update on the Xbox One that adds new features and fixes Issues.
The update adds first-person support to North America, Europe and Oceania.
Read the complete patch notes below:
Gameplay
- Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option
- Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates
- FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows
- Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish
- Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting
Optimisation
- PhysX performance enhancements
- Server FPS slightly increased
- Client FPS slightly increased
- Some VFX received slight optimisations
Option
- Music on/off option added
Bug fixes
- Addressed a number of known crashes
- Fixed a UI issue that occurred when multiple players attempted to loot from the same source
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
If they can achieve an additional 1 FPS per update we may eventually have a solid 30 fps. Hope the graphics improve as well because on X1 the assets and effects look last gen.
Very good news for PUBG, keep them coming, got a long way to go.
2 Comments