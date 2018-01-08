Steam Sets New Record with 18.5 Million Concurrent Users - News

Steam has continued to grow and over the weekend set a new record with a peak of 18.5 million concurrent users. That is an increase of 4.5 million from the 14 million concurrent users in January 2017.

Concurrent users means the number of people currently logged into Steam and not the number of people playing games on Steam.

Here is a list of peak concurrent users going back to 2012:

January 2012: 5 million

January 2013: 6.6 million

December 2013: 7 million

June 2014: 8 million

March 2015: 9 million

June 2015: 10 million

November 2015: 13.4 million

January 2017: 14 million

January 2018: 18 million

