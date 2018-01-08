Sony Expects 130 Games to Release on the PSVR in 2018 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment told Nikkei that it expects 130 games to release on the PlayStation VR in 2018.

That would increase the number of games available for the virtual headset from 150 to 280.





The increased number of games is due to the VR headset having sold more than two million units worldwide.

