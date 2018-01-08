Sony Expects 130 Games to Release on the PSVR in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 229 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment told Nikkei that it expects 130 games to release on the PlayStation VR in 2018.
That would increase the number of games available for the virtual headset from 150 to 280.
The increased number of games is due to the VR headset having sold more than two million units worldwide.
Thanks Siliconera.
Sony, people will start taking your VR serious when you start producing AAA 1st party games on it instead of riding the waves of cheap indie and 3rd party games. Honestly I know ill get downvoted but they are treating the VR like the Vita at this stage. Bring some serious guns to the table and maybe VR might go places sooner rather than later.
“Thanks to PS 4 Pro’s strong sales and support from third-party developers, Sony PS VR recorded a shipment of 1.7 million units, accounting for the largest market share in 2017,” says Jason Tsai, analyst of TrendForce.
http://en.ctimes.com.tw/DispNews.asp?O=HK218BWUSVSSAA00NK
Yeah thanks for the info.. that totally made it worth the effort. Numbers = Quality..
What make you think they aren't out front of nearly everyone with content. Skyrim, GT, Moss, Dreams, Resident, and the entire suite of games for the PSVR shows that Sony is serious about it. You want a AAA 2D game. A AAA VR game will not satisfy you.
