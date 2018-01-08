FIFA 18 Beats Call of Duty: WWII to Top UK Charts - News

FIFA 18 has topped the UK charts for the first week of 2018, according to Chart-Track for the week ending January 6. Sales for the game dropped 57 percent week-on-week.

Call of Duty: WWII after spending nine weeks at number one dropped to second place as sales fell 72 percent. Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third as sales fell 55 percent. Assassin's Creed Origins remains in fourth as sales feel 60 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Origins Star Wars Battlefront II The Sims 4 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Forza Motorsport 7

