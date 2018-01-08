Rebellion Developments Acquires Radiant Worlds, Renamed Rebellion Warwick - News

Publisher Rebellion Developments announced it has acquired UK developer Radiant Worlds. The studio has been renamed Rebellion Warwick and all 70 employees have staying at the company after the transition is complete.

"We’ve known the Kingsleys for many years and have always had enormous respect for them and the company they’ve built," said Radiant Worlds founder Phillip Oliver. "We know that our core values of creativity, passion, and ambition are mirrored by Rebellion, and we’re excited to be part of their amazing team."





Jason Kingsley, Co-Founder and CEO of Rebellion Developments added, "To bring such great people to the company, just after our 25th birthday, is quite remarkable. It’s been a great year for us and we have a lot of plans to help make 2018, 2019 and beyond bigger and even greater years for Rebellion."

Rebellion Warwick will start by helping development of Strange Brigade.

