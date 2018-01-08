Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Rated for the PS4, Xbox One by the ESRB - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is the description of the game from the ESRB:

This is an action role-playing game (RPG) in which players control a prince and his friends as they attempt to save their kingdom from evil forces. From a third-person perspective, players move around battlefields and city environments, perform various quests, and battle an assortment of human and fantastical enemies (e.g., demons, titans). Characters use swords, guns (e.g., pistols, machine guns, rocket launchers, sniper rifles), and magic attacks (e.g., exploding fireballs, blasts of ice) to defeat soldiers, monsters, and oversized animals in frenetic combat. Fights are highlighted by cries of pain, dramatic light effects, explosions, and realistic gunfire. A handful of cutscenes depict characters impaled on swords; one cutscene involves a woman being stabbed off-screen; another scene depicts a character with a bloodstained wound. During the course of the game, some female characters are depicted topless, with breasts that lack discernible details (i.e., no nipples). The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

