Ambition of the Slimes Launches for Switch on January 28 - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works announced RPG Ambition of the Slimes will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on January 18 for $5 / €5.

View the teaser trailer below:

Ambition of the Slimes is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles