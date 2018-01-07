The Sims 4 on Consoles Sells an Estimated 240,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The life simulation game from publisher Electronic Arts and developers Maxis and The Sims Studio - The Sims 4 - sold 240,613 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 164,098 units sold (68%), compared to 76,515 units sold on the Xbox One (32%).





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 98,699 units sold (41%), compared to 96,623 units sold in Europe(40%) and 3,323 units sold in Japan (1%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 15,486 units in the UK, 17,153 units in Germany, and 11,294 units in France.





The Sims 4 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One worldwide on November 17. It first released on Windows PC in September 2014.

