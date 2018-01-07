Knuckle Sandwich Launches in 2018 - News

Earthbound-inspired indie game Knuckle Sandwich will launch in 2018 for Windows PC.

âœ¨ âœ‚ H A P P Y 2 0 1 8 âœ‚ âœ¨



you know what makes this year different than all the other years?



it's the one where everyone will get to play this dang videogame.



thankyou for reading. xo



ðŸ‘ https://t.co/XkDGOMFrHI pic.twitter.com/7B2ii4m6gY — Knuckle Sandwich (@kncklsndwch) January 2, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Knuckle Sandwich is an RPG about a boy who moves out of home and starts looking for work in a new city. After landing a job at a run-down diner, he accidentally gets wrapped up in a missing persons mystery that involves a local crime gang and a fanatical cult. Features lively city locations to explore, a turn-based battle system that revolves around eccentric minigames, a macabre storyline and a ridiculously hip soundtrack.

