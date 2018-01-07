The Idolmaster: Stella Stage Gets DLC Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new DLC trailer for The Idolmaster: Stella Stage. View other trailers for the game here.

DLC shown in the trailer includes:

Song: “Seisai Stepper”

Costume: “Hoshisaki Guide”

Set: “Seisai Set”

Costume: “Tropical Swimmer”

Song: “Watashi-tachi wa Sutto… deshou?”

Costume: “Forever Star ☆☆☆”

Costume: “Sleeping Prima”

The Idolmaster: Stella Stage is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.

