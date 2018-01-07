New PlayStation Releases This Week - Little Red Lie - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. Seven games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

The Count Lucanor, PS Vita — Digital

Energy Invasion, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Happy Drummer PS4, PS4 — Digital

Little Red Lie, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Planetbase, PS4 — Digital

Plox Neon, PS4 — Digital

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim, PS4 — Digital

