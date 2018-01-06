PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA Lifetime Sales – November 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch USA’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in the US in November 2017 shows how close the race between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continues to be. However, the gap between the two has grown in favor of the PlayStation 4 in every month in 2017.

The PlayStation 4 surpassed the 21 million mark, the Xbox One the 19 million mark and the Switch the three million mark. The PlayStation 4 has sold 21.97 million units lifetime in the US, the Xbox One 19.00 million units, and the Switch 3.42 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms. The PlayStation 4 has a 49 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 43 percent, and the Switch eight percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 21,965,795

Xbox One Total Sales: 19,001,261

Switch Total Sales: 3,424,797

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One in November by 61,408 units for the month and the Switch by 778,726 units. The Xbox One outsold the Switch by 717,318 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 481,725 units and the Xbox One is up 533,053 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 40 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 39 percent of the consoles sold, and the Switch 21 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,592,077

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 1,530,669

Switch Monthly Sales: 813,351

