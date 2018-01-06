Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller Glows in the Dark - News

/ 789 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The launch of Sea of Thieves is just over two months away. Microsoft has just announced a Sea of Thieves-themed Xbox One wireless controller.

The controller is priced at $74.99 and will launch on February 6. You can pre-order the controller here.

Here is an overview of the controller:

Be more pirate

Weigh anchor and fight, sail, and loot in style with the limited edition Sea of Thieves controller. Gaze into the murky depths of its deep purple translucent design, adorned with laser-etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger, and a mysterious skull that glows at sundown. Includes Bluetooth for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets, and is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles. Never play alone The best controller just got even better. Add this Xbox Wireless Controller to your arsenal and experience seamless multiplayer action. Enjoy games that offer 2 or 4-player couch co-op or split screen like Forza Motorsport 7, Call of Duty, Cuphead, FIFA, Minecraft Super Plus Pack, and Star Wars Battlefront II without ever having to pass the controller. Built for comfort Textured grips, responsive thumbsticks, and an enhanced D-pad add extra comfort and performance. Loaded with features Feel the action with Impulse Triggers and enjoy custom button mapping Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Improved range Get up to twice the wireless range over previous Xbox controllers. Also includes Bluetooth for playing your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on March 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles