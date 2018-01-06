Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller Glows in the Dark - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 789 Views
The launch of Sea of Thieves is just over two months away. Microsoft has just announced a Sea of Thieves-themed Xbox One wireless controller.
The controller is priced at $74.99 and will launch on February 6. You can pre-order the controller here.
Here is an overview of the controller:
Be more pirate
Never play alone
Built for comfort
Loaded with features
Improved range
Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on March 20.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Awesome controller!
If I had money to waste and needed another controller I would get one.
Narwhal duel on the back?
I havent been this excited about an xbox one game since sunset overdrive
Did you play the Beta version?
- 0
Is this an advert which pushes couch co-op as being a thing people do? I thought part of the marketing campaign of Halo 5 was telling gamers that we didn't like to do that any more? I'm confused.
Probably they realized their mistake and are now trying to correct it and encourage couch co-op, which is the right thing to do, but also the least they could do after that Halo 5 marketing.
- 0
For all of their shortcomings, MS certainly does have the best controllers in gaming. The Elite is far and away the best first party gamepad ever made, and is among the best, period. They continue to make the basic controllers better all the time as well. And, I'm just talking about the tech. Personally, I don't care about themed cosmetic design on my controllers. But, I can appreciate that they keep pumping out cool looking stuff for other people to buy. Maybe once they exit the console business, they'll continue making controllers. I'd happily pick up an MS controller for my PS4 and Switch.
I actually am not a big fan of their controllers mainly for the clicky feeling of the d-pad and then the shoulder buttons curved in feel. I have to admit though that my primary console is the PS4 and playing on the xbox as a secondary I think has an effect on how the shoulder buttons feel. They are high and squared off on the DS4 where as the Xbox has them curved inside making a triangle.
- 0
Impossible not to fall in love with this controller. Hopefully Rare will do a good job with the game.
$74,99? This is more expensive than the Switch Pro Controller, and that's expensive as hell!
But it glows in the dark!
- 0
That's cool!
That is pretty interesting and cool. Might have to get one now. I also heard that the controllers might come with a Skin DLC Code for the game as well.
10 Comments