Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller Glows in the Dark

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 789 Views

The launch of Sea of Thieves is just over two months away. Microsoft has just announced a Sea of Thieves-themed Xbox One wireless controller.

The controller is priced at $74.99 and will launch on February 6. You can pre-order the controller here.

Here is an overview of the controller:

Be more pirate

Weigh anchor and fight, sail, and loot in style with the limited edition Sea of Thieves controller. Gaze into the murky depths of its deep purple translucent design, adorned with laser-etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger, and a mysterious skull that glows at sundown. Includes Bluetooth for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets, and is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles.

Never play alone

The best controller just got even better. Add this Xbox Wireless Controller to your arsenal and experience seamless multiplayer action. Enjoy games that offer 2 or 4-player couch co-op or split screen like Forza Motorsport 7, Call of Duty, Cuphead, FIFA, Minecraft Super Plus Pack, and Star Wars Battlefront II without ever having to pass the controller.

Built for comfort

Textured grips, responsive thumbsticks, and an enhanced D-pad add extra comfort and performance.

Loaded with features

Feel the action with Impulse Triggers and enjoy custom button mapping Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack.

Improved range

Get up to twice the wireless range over previous Xbox controllers. Also includes Bluetooth for playing your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on March 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


10 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (10 hours ago)

Awesome controller!

  • +2
Chris Hu
Chris Hu (4 hours ago)

If I had money to waste and needed another controller I would get one.

  • 0
miedek
miedek (5 hours ago)

Narwhal duel on the back?

  • 0
ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (5 hours ago)

I havent been this excited about an xbox one game since sunset overdrive

  • 0
Chris Hu
Chris Hu (4 hours ago)

Did you play the Beta version?

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (7 hours ago)

Is this an advert which pushes couch co-op as being a thing people do? I thought part of the marketing campaign of Halo 5 was telling gamers that we didn't like to do that any more? I'm confused.

  • 0
LuzerkBR
LuzerkBR (7 hours ago)

Probably they realized their mistake and are now trying to correct it and encourage couch co-op, which is the right thing to do, but also the least they could do after that Halo 5 marketing.

  • 0
VAMatt
VAMatt (10 hours ago)

For all of their shortcomings, MS certainly does have the best controllers in gaming. The Elite is far and away the best first party gamepad ever made, and is among the best, period. They continue to make the basic controllers better all the time as well. And, I'm just talking about the tech. Personally, I don't care about themed cosmetic design on my controllers. But, I can appreciate that they keep pumping out cool looking stuff for other people to buy. Maybe once they exit the console business, they'll continue making controllers. I'd happily pick up an MS controller for my PS4 and Switch.

  • 0
bettergetdave
bettergetdave (7 hours ago)

I actually am not a big fan of their controllers mainly for the clicky feeling of the d-pad and then the shoulder buttons curved in feel. I have to admit though that my primary console is the PS4 and playing on the xbox as a secondary I think has an effect on how the shoulder buttons feel. They are high and squared off on the DS4 where as the Xbox has them curved inside making a triangle.

  • 0
LuzerkBR
LuzerkBR (10 hours ago)

Impossible not to fall in love with this controller. Hopefully Rare will do a good job with the game.

  • 0
LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (11 hours ago)

$74,99? This is more expensive than the Switch Pro Controller, and that's expensive as hell!

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (7 hours ago)

But it glows in the dark!

  • 0
GoOnKid
GoOnKid (11 hours ago)

That's cool!

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (11 hours ago)

That is pretty interesting and cool. Might have to get one now. I also heard that the controllers might come with a Skin DLC Code for the game as well.

  • 0