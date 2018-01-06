Dragon Ball FighterZ PC Specs Revealed - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Bandai Namco has revealed the specifications for the Windows PC version of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

ATTN: FighterZ! Here are the specs your PC will need to run #DRAGONBALLFighterZ! RT the news with your friends & get ready to join the fight!



Unlock SSGSS Goku & Vegeta EARLY & get 2 exclusive lobby avatars when you pre-order today! https://t.co/xlArl4iWKu pic.twitter.com/kF4tkrziWN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 5, 2018

Here are the minimum specifications:

OS : Windows 7/8/10

: Windows 7/8/10 Processor : AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz/ Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz/ Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics Card: Radeon HD 6870, 1GB/ GeForce 650 Ti, 1GB

Radeon HD 6870, 1GB/ GeForce 650 Ti, 1GB DirectX: Version 11

Here are the recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz/ Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz/ Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card: Radeon HD 7870, 2GB/ Geforce GTX 660, 2GB

Radeon HD 7870, 2GB/ Geforce GTX 660, 2GB DirectX: Version 11

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles