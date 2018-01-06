Paladins: Battlegrounds Beta Set for February or March - News

Developer Hi-Rez Studios announced at HRX 2018 a new battle royale game mode for Paladins titled Paladins: Battlegrounds.

Hi-Rez’s CEO Erez Goren and COO Todd Harris have now revealed an external beta test will take place in February or March.

"We want to put it in real players’ hands by the end of this quarter, so that’s what we are shooting for," said Harris.

Goren added, "So hopefully, by end of February (March timeframe at the latest) we will have people testing it externally. I don’t know if it will be wide release at that point."

Paladins: Battlegrounds will be available in the free-to-play game, Paladins, sometime in 2018.

Thanks DualShockers.

