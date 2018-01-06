Kirby: Battle Royale Gets Kirby vs. Kirby Trailer - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming brawler game Kirby: Battle Royale titled Kirby vs. Kirby.

View it below:

Kirby: Battle Royale is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe and Japan and will launch in North America on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles