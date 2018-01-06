Will O'Neill's Little Red Lie Coming to PS4 & Vita Next Week - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Little Red Lie, the latest game from Will O'Neill, the writer and game developer who worked on Actual Sunlight and Sometimes Always Monsters, was revealed as coming to PS4 & Vita on the North American PS Blog this week.

You can view a trailer for the game below:

Little Red Lie is a narrative-focused, interactive fiction experience that reduces the traditional nine-verb adventure game structure down to a single, context-dependent interaction: lie.

