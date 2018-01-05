Sky Force Anniversary PS4 & Vita Physical Releases Dated

by Adam Cartwright, posted 3 hours ago / 311 Views

Limited Run Games has revealed on Twitter that it will be releasing physical copies of the scrolling-shooter Sky Force Anniversary on 26th of January, exclusively through the company's website.

The game originally released digitally on both consoles in September 2016.


DivinePaladin
DivinePaladin (3 hours ago)

Probably wasn't the best call to allow it on PS+ just before the physical release, but it's a solid game! I might pick it up just to have it.

