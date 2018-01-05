Sky Force Anniversary PS4 & Vita Physical Releases Dated - News

Limited Run Games has revealed on Twitter that it will be releasing physical copies of the scrolling-shooter Sky Force Anniversary on 26th of January, exclusively through the company's website.

Sky Force Anniversary coming January 26th! Available on PS4 and Vita! pic.twitter.com/xa5eUZlDy5 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 5, 2018

The game originally released digitally on both consoles in September 2016.

