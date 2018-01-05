Sky Force Anniversary PS4 & Vita Physical Releases Dated - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 3 hours ago / 311 Views
Limited Run Games has revealed on Twitter that it will be releasing physical copies of the scrolling-shooter Sky Force Anniversary on 26th of January, exclusively through the company's website.
Sky Force Anniversary coming January 26th! Available on PS4 and Vita! pic.twitter.com/xa5eUZlDy5— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 5, 2018
The game originally released digitally on both consoles in September 2016.
Probably wasn't the best call to allow it on PS+ just before the physical release, but it's a solid game! I might pick it up just to have it.
1 Comments