MX vs. ATV All Out Launches March 27 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic announced MX vs. ATV All Out will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.



View the latest gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In MX vs. ATV All Out, players start out on their own, private compound where they earn valuable upgrades while honing their racing skills – upgrades include gear, parts, MX bikes, ATVs and UTVs! Players can choose to explore massive open-world environments or compete in Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, and Tag events on all the biggest tracks with many top pro riders from around the world. All of this plus an insane stunt system in freestyle mode, two-player split-screen, and 16-players competing online.

Key Features:

2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

