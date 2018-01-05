Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 2,284 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,143,460 - Switch
Total Lead: 740,058 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 9,103,150
PS4 Total Sales: 9,843,208
November 2017 is the 9th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch during the same time frame by 1.14 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 740,058 units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 9.10 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 9.84 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Switch is the PS4's true rival.
The prodigal son has returned, to overthrow the usurper.
PS4 vs DS comparison next
Someone gonna be eating crow.
Not even that much, it did worse than i thought in November but way better than i thought in December, well, will surpass it this month. :D
That crow tasty?
Yes, it was very sweet. ^^
Why? You’re comparing Switch’s holiday months to PS4’s July 2014. Of course the gap is going to decrease dramatically, but give it another 3 months, and PS4 will be shooting right back on top.
...But that's the point isn't it? Of course i talk about when Switch will surpass PS4, because the surpass is incoming.
When Switch will surpass PS4, i'll talk about when PS4 surpass Switch again, and so on, until there will be one point where no console will surpass the other and will finally win the comparation.
@DialgaMarine but PS4 already had its holiday so it's still a fair comparison. In three months PS4 will have its second holiday while switch will only have its first so it's still better. And if in 12 months it sells more there is nothing indicating PS4 will be better since by the time switch gets to its econd holiday it will the PS4 in the dust again especially if Nintendo's estimate of 20mil becomes true or is an understatement
Seems like we have a few new Pachters...
Switch will take the lead next month. Let's see if it can hold up after Christmas as the PS4 gets September and October.
Covering the 700K in the next month is much more likely than previous indications that it could cover 1.8M in a month where it received no special sale price.
Europe and ROW heavily favours Sony, yes the switch is the fastest selling console in the US and Japan(congrats though) but globally PS4 is ahead by a good margin. Switch should pass PS4 in December/end of the year and then the PS4 should take back the lead in the new year as the PS4 approaches its first full holiday season in all markets.
Sorry wrong comment, somehow I was trying to reply to dyllyo but it put the comment here, not sure why it double posted too, my bad.
Ps4 is winning
PS4 vs Wii please
Wait. So how is the Switch the fastest selling console if the PS4 sold more in the same amount of time?
In the US. Those graphs are WW numbers.
Yesterday's article was about the US market, this one is about worldwide sales.
The Switch is now the "fastest selling console on the first 10 months", in US and Japan. But it is far to be the case in Europe.
This is a GLOBAL CHART. So it includes Europe the place where i live and the place that the PS4 calls home. In all seriousness the PS4 has no competition here and it already owns like 70-90% of the market wherever you may go. The SWITCH is the fastest selling console in the U.S. history and it is also the fastest selling console in Japan history.
All you guys are saying the reason is that this is a global chart, but in reality the real reason Switch is not head is because the chart end on November.
Even in USA as for November PS4 was head of Swicth, then Switch surpassed it in December. Same thing will happen Worldwide, the difference is that the gap won't be as huge as it is in the US (almost 1 million difference)
^ This. Switch is the best-selling in 10 months in the USA, this chart is not only worldwide but also 9 months.
