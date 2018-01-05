Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con Controllers Coming to US Later This Month

Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con Controllers Coming to US Later This Month - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 637 Views

Nintendo announced it will release Splatoon 2-themed Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers in the US later this month.

The Joy-Con controllers were were originally available in the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle.

5 Comments

Azuren
Azuren (10 hours ago)

DOES NO ONE ELSE NOTICE WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS? By purchasing a UK Green/Pink and a US Pink/Green, you can have a full green set and a full pink set!

  • +1
Kwaidd
Kwaidd (11 hours ago)

great, and i just bought an imported set for like 90usd, plus a pro-A splatoon2 grip for 40.

  • +1
Fededx
Fededx (4 hours ago)

Definitely buying

  • 0
mZuzek
mZuzek (10 hours ago)

Huh, didn't realize this wasn't a thing yet. Good to know, because those are my favorite colors, definitely want them whenever I get the console.

  • 0
oniyide
oniyide (11 hours ago)

i like it

  • 0