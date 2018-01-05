Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con Controllers Coming to US Later This Month - News

posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will release Splatoon 2-themed Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers in the US later this month.

Keep your #NintendoSwitch looking fresh when you play #Splatoon2 with these new Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers! Look for them in stores later this month. pic.twitter.com/NWZlMIG2q0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2018

The Joy-Con controllers were were originally available in the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle.

