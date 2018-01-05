Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con Controllers Coming to US Later This Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 637 Views
Nintendo announced it will release Splatoon 2-themed Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers in the US later this month.
Keep your #NintendoSwitch looking fresh when you play #Splatoon2 with these new Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers! Look for them in stores later this month. pic.twitter.com/NWZlMIG2q0— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2018
The Joy-Con controllers were were originally available in the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
DOES NO ONE ELSE NOTICE WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS? By purchasing a UK Green/Pink and a US Pink/Green, you can have a full green set and a full pink set!
great, and i just bought an imported set for like 90usd, plus a pro-A splatoon2 grip for 40.
Definitely buying
Huh, didn't realize this wasn't a thing yet. Good to know, because those are my favorite colors, definitely want them whenever I get the console.
i like it
5 Comments