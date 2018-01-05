Next God of War Games Could Be Based on Egyptian Or Mayan Mythology - News

The upcoming PlayStation 4 God of War game is based on Norse Mythology, however, director Cory Barlog said future games could be based on Egyptian Or Mayan mythology.

"The Greek games were the Greek era of God of War," Barlog said in the latest issue of Game Informer.

"Moving on, the next mythological belief system he interacts with became the Norse era of God of War. But we may end up going on to the Egyptian era and the Mayan era and so on and so forth."

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

