Next God of War Games Could Be Based on Egyptian Or Mayan Mythology - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 855 Views
The upcoming PlayStation 4 God of War game is based on Norse Mythology, however, director Cory Barlog said future games could be based on Egyptian Or Mayan mythology.
"The Greek games were the Greek era of God of War," Barlog said in the latest issue of Game Informer.
"Moving on, the next mythological belief system he interacts with became the Norse era of God of War. But we may end up going on to the Egyptian era and the Mayan era and so on and so forth."
God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.
I'd at least want a trilogy set in the Norse mythology before moving on though... if Greek Mythology can get as many games as it did, I expect to see a few more games in Norse before moving on.
I feel the same way. They are gonna run out of material fast if they do one mythology per game.
Two per mythos seems good, three like the greek (i know it was actually six, or at least four depending on how you approach it, but the main sequence was definitely 1, 2 and 3) it's gonna take another 25 years to finish norse, egyptian and mayan, or more. Two looks like a good number to renew and upgrade and then move on again without so much time spent on it, IMO. One per mythos would feel like it could be more.
My vote goes for American Indian Gods.
As long as they can keep it as good as the Greek ones, come at me.
Mayan sounds very interesting. Doesn't get explored all that much!
God of War origins.
Want to see Kratos taking on Japan Myths and trying to kill a snake that is over 7 mountains long.
God of War Timeline must be pretty crazy
I'm all for exploring new myths, but they gotta let Kratos go, and create new God of Wars, Kratos isn't the only God Slayer out there, and while I like Kratos as character, he solidified himself as the Greek God of War. Here's to hoping the the next GoW would be Kratos' son, and he won't be bound by one single mythology.
it could make sense, as long they make sense about how all the mythologies co-exist together, and yet they nowhere to be found in the events occurring in the "other mythology" game.
Duch a big studio and its stuck on GOW forever, want to see something new and fresh from them, all sony studios can do new ips, GG, Sucker punch, naughty dog, and these ones are stuck on GOW.
Unfortunatelly when they planned this it didn't work out.
Well the new god of war is new and fresh :D
also they co-develop a lot of other cool games
This one is so different it's practically a new ip itself, just bringing over a beloved character.
AssCreed says hi.
So only Assassin Creed games can explore other mythologies?
No no, of course not, it was just the first thing that came to my mind after AC just visited egypt recently. And that AC games vary in locations from entry to entry. This wasn't meant to be criticizm.
I hope I don't come to dismiss GoW history and even games as I do to AC.
Next Tomb Raider is also Egyptian based supposedly. They should definitely go with Mayan, Egyptian lore is at risk of becoming overused.
I'd prefer to see it in God of War, and because they are already using mythological themes, it won't have a feeling of overuse.
