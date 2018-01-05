Burnout Paradise HD Remaster Launches in Japan on March 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 751 Views
Electronic Arts will release Burnout Paradise HD Remaster for the PlayStation 4 on March 16 in Japan for 4,104 yen. The game is an HD remaster of the 2008 racing game, Burnout Paradise.
There has been no announcement yet on a release in the rest of the world, however, it is only a matter of time before it gets a release worldwide.
Thanks Gematsu.
Take me down to the paradise city where the grass is green and the girls are pretty
Hey hey you you..
- 0
Remaster meaning PC version from back in the ?! No way EA invested more than needed.
Wrong Burnout. Takedown is soooo much better.
Given you can actually buy it on 360 digitally, I think the odds are pretty good we will see it on X1.
- +1
One of few times we've seen a remaster from EA.
You'd think it is the sort of cash in they'd be all over.
- 0
Yeah, but EA's stance is they have new content so they don't have to rely on the old stuff. Generally speaking EA games do well critically but the NFS series has been an exception, so that's why I believe this remaster is happening.
- 0
