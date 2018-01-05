Burnout Paradise HD Remaster Launches in Japan on March 16 - News

Electronic Arts will release Burnout Paradise HD Remaster for the PlayStation 4 on March 16 in Japan for 4,104 yen. The game is an HD remaster of the 2008 racing game, Burnout Paradise.

There has been no announcement yet on a release in the rest of the world, however, it is only a matter of time before it gets a release worldwide.

