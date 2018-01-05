Call of Duty: WWII Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in 2017 - News

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for 2017.

Call of Duty: WWII topped the PS4 charts, Job Simulator topped the PSVR charts, and God of War: Collection PS Vita topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: WWII 2 Destiny 2 3 Friday the 13th: The Game 4 Horizon Zero Dawn 5 Grand Theft Auto V 6 NBA 2K18 7 Rocket League 8 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 9 Madden NFL 18 10 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

PS VR Games 1 Job Simulator 2 Superhot VR 3 PlayStation VR Worlds 4 I Expect You To Die 5 Batman: Arkham VR 6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 7 Fruit Ninja VR 8 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes 9 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 10 Driveclub VR

PS Vita Games 1 God of War: Collection PS Vita 2 Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom 3 Jak and Daxter Collection 4 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition 5 Persona 4 Golden 6 Salt and Sanctuary 7 Need for Speed Most Wanted 8 Ratchet & Clank Collection 9 Star Wars: Battlefront II 10 PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

