Disgaea 5 Complete Tops 200,000 Units Sold on the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 48 minutes ago / 255 Views
Nippon Ichi Software president Sohei Niikawa told Inside Games in an interview Disgaea 5 Complete has surpassed 200,000 units sold on the Nintendo Switch.
North America, Europe, and Asia were the strongest markets for the game.
Nippon Ichi Software will focuse on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for new P and sequels in 2018.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
"North America, Europe, and Asia were the strongest markets for the game." So basically all relevant markets lol.
Must of had some very weak sales in Antarctica.
Not bad, it did not need much to be profitable. We can pretty much expect Disgaea 6 on Switch too at this point.
I am glad they included the trophies from the ps4. Allowed me to platinum it on the switch.
So thats what? More than half of the PS4-version? Seems OK for a late port. The game itself was awesome, I would get Disgaea 6.
Wow, this might just sell on power with the PS4 version (well at least VGChartz physical numbers). I'm sure this game has the potential to sell even more after new sales and an increase in Switch's install base.
