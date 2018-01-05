Disgaea 5 Complete Tops 200,000 Units Sold on the Switch - News

Nippon Ichi Software president Sohei Niikawa told Inside Games in an interview Disgaea 5 Complete has surpassed 200,000 units sold on the Nintendo Switch.

North America, Europe, and Asia were the strongest markets for the game.





Nippon Ichi Software will focuse on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch for new P and sequels in 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

