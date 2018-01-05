Injustice 2 Trailer Introduces DLC Character Enchantress - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Injustice 2 that introduces DLC character Enchantress.

The character is part of the Fighter Pack 3 that also includes Atom and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It will release on January 9.

View it below:

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles