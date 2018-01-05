The Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Bones DLC Adds Undead Dragons - News

Bethesda has revealed the next major expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online is called Dragon Bones. It will launch next month and add two new dungeons and more.

The two dungeons are called Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair. Scalecaller Peak is described as "the burial site of a long-dead Dragon Priest," while Fang Lair is "an ancient Dwarven ruin."





The DLC can be purchased using the in-game Crown Store, while ESO Plus members will get the DLC for free. The next free update will launch at the same time called Update 17.

The Elder Scrolls Online is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

