Code: Realize Launches March 30 in North America, This Spring in Europe - News

Aksys Games announced Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ will launch for the PlayStation Vita in North America on March 30 and in Europe this spring.

Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ is a collection that includes Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~.





Here is an overview of Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~:

The story begins with the main character, Cardia, isolated and alone in a mansion on the outskirts of a 19th century steampunk version of London. A victim of a mysterious affliction that makes her blood a virulent poison and her touch instantly lethal, Cardia is shunned as a monster.

Through a number of events both grand and seemingly insignificant, Cardia is pursued by the Royal Guard, kidnapped by the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, and joined by a myriad of other handsome figures out of the best of western literature. With her new-found friends (and suitors) Cardia ventures out in the world to unravel the mysteries surrounding her very existence.

Key Features:

Two Games on a Single Disc – The PS4 release of Code: Realize contains the first two games of the series: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and the fan disc Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ together in one place.

– The PS4 release of Code: Realize contains the first two games of the series: Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and the fan disc Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ together in one place. The Romance(s) Continue! – Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time.

– Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time. New Stories and Different Perspectives – Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures.

– Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures. New Men in Your Life – In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

– In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios. The Best of Both Worlds – Get a double dose of amazing artwork and unforgettable characters in this classic fiction/steampunk mashup brought to you by the makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures.





Here is an overview of Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~:

Key Features:

