Furi Coming to Switch on January 11, Includes One More Fight DLC

posted 10 hours ago

The Game Bakers announced Furi will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 11.

The Switch version of the game is priced at $19.99 and includes the base game, the One More Fight DLC and Furier mode.





Furi is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

