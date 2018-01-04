Hi-Rez Studios Plans to Bring A Current or Future Game to Switch - News

posted 11 hours ago

Hi-Rez Studios CEO Erez Goren revealed to DualShockers that the company plans to release one of its games on the Nintendo Switch, however, did not state which game.

"Maybe… maybe yes… yes. But I’m not saying which game!" said Goren when if the company had plans to bring any of its projects to the hybrid console.





Hi-Rez Studios made some announcements earlier today. It announced a "hero-shooter battle royale" game mode for Paladins called Paladins: Battlegrounds. It also released a teaser trailer for Paladins Strike.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

