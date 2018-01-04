Original Star Wars Battlefront II Gets Update Over 12 Years After Release - News

Electronic Arts has updated the Windows PC version of the original Star Wars Battlefront II that was released over 12 years ago in 2005.

The update only fixes some bugs in the game.

Read the patch notes below:

Minor bug fixes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:

Lobby functionality has been improved



Steam usernames should now display correctly



Ping calculations are more accurate

