Original Star Wars Battlefront II Gets Update Over 12 Years After Release - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 792 Views
Electronic Arts has updated the Windows PC version of the original Star Wars Battlefront II that was released over 12 years ago in 2005.
The update only fixes some bugs in the game.
Read the patch notes below:
- Minor bug fixes and optimized performance, the most important fixes are:
- Lobby functionality has been improved
- Steam usernames should now display correctly
- Ping calculations are more accurate
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
EA finally adding loot boxes?
- +10
Hello, I work for EA and we here at EA want gamers to feel proud of gaming on (insert quarter here to read rest of EA message)
- 0
blaster fire is now a micro-transaction, premium blasters have a higher % chance to fire when the user left clicks, right click is a guaranteed shot but they cost 20cent per click.
This kind of feels like a cheap ploy to get back in gamers good graces after the lootbox fiasco in the new Battlefront 2. But nice to see it updated at least. I'd love to see the original Xbox version of Battlefront 2 added to Xbox One BC with online support, do you think you could do that while you're feeling guilty EA?
this is either an olive branch or a Trojan horse
Would be awesome to see this on PS4 as a PS2 to PS4 title!
i want it on Switch
- 0
Now I'm afraid they'll quietly gimp the original game to make the new one look better by comparaison.
Probably just a mix-up, they thought they were working on the other Battlefront II...
I don't even
8 Comments