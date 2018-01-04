LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Champions DLC Announced - News

Developer Traveller’s Tales has announced a new character pack for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 titled Champions.

The pack includes six new characters: Amadeus Cho, Nova, Ironheart, Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl, and Viv. It also includes two new variations of characters already in the game.





LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

