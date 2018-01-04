Paladins: Battlegrounds is a 'Hero-Shooter Battle Royale' Game Mode for Paladins - News

Developer Hi-Rez Studios announced at HRX 2018 a new game mode for Paladins titled Paladins: Battlegrounds. It combines the hero-based Overwatch with PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds battle royale.

The mode was developed with team-based gameplay in mind. Each match will start with up to 100 players in a large for up to 20 minutes. As time progresses fog will move in to force players to the center of the map. The mode will rely on hero powers and a good team will need a support character.

Paladins: Battlegrounds will be available in the free-to-play game, Paladins, sometime in 2018.

