Hello Kitty Kruisers Rated for Switch in Germany - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 444 Views

Hello Kitty Kruisers has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the German USK.

 

Hello Kitty Kruisers first released for iOS and Android in January 2014, followed by the Wii U in March 2014 and Windows PC via Steam in July 2015.

6 Comments

caffeinade
caffeinade (12 hours ago)

The beast arrives. Watch out Switch owners, your life will be consumed.

  • +3
fedfed
fedfed (12 hours ago)

million seller

  • +2
xboxonefan
xboxonefan (11 hours ago)

The game that saved the gaming industry is back

  • +1
RolStoppable
RolStoppable (7 hours ago)

Throughout its rich history, Germany has often been the harbinger of great evil.

  • 0
zippy
zippy (10 hours ago)

Screw Diddy Kong racing, this is what we want.

  • 0
GoOnKid
GoOnKid (12 hours ago)

It was just a matter of time, sadly.

  • 0