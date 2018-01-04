Hello Kitty Kruisers Rated for Switch in Germany - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Hello Kitty Kruisers has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the German USK.

Hello Kitty Kruisers first released for iOS and Android in January 2014, followed by the Wii U in March 2014 and Windows PC via Steam in July 2015.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles