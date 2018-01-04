Metroidvania Inspired Feudal Alloy Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Atlu games have announced a "metroidvania-style action RPG with fishbowl-powered medieval robots" for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Feudal Alloy is a metroidvania-style action RPG with fishbowl-powered medieval robots. Explore an unusual medieval world with a fishbowl-powered robot Attu, improve your combat techniques and skills by smashing many kinds of mechanic creatures and talk to other inhabitants using unique animated branching dialogues in a hand-drawn world made by a two-member team.

Key Features:

Attu is an ordinary farmer robot who lives in a small cottage in the sunflower fields. He has been living a simple but pleasant life until a bunch of outlaws attacked the village, stole their oil supplies and burnt his house. Fortunately he managed to grab his old sword and fled into the woods.

Fishbowl-powered medieval robots!

Dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves.

A lot of different equipment that change both player appearance and attributes.

A unique dialogue system – animated bubbles.

A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with wide range of enemies, bosses and side quests.

Varied hand-drawn environments.

Loot, a lot of loot!

Hidden collectibles.

Secret areas.

