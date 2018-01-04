2D Puzzle Platformer Albert & Otto Coming to PS4, Xbox One Later This Month - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Digerati Distribution announced it will release the 2D puzzle-platformer Albert & Otto for the Xbox One worldwide on January 10 and for the PlayStation 4 on January 16 in North America and January 17 in Europe.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Albert & Otto is a story set in 1939 Germany about a boy and his abducted sister’s magical bunny. They embark on a journey to find her, overcoming murderous beasts and lethal puzzles by working together.

Key Features:

Unique mechanic utilizing a little bunny which the player can carry around or leave and/or remotely control in order to solve puzzles.

A story inspired by dark events buried in our history and told through a child’s drawings and clues scattered throughout the game that force the player to think outside the box.

Levitate sheep, use them as platforms to swim on, a torch to light a dark cave or as a distraction for wolves while you make a quick escape. (if your stomach can handle it).

2.5 – 3 hours of unique puzzles that utilize a bunny, levitation, electrical switches, wolves, piranhas and more.

Experience a mix of slow paced thought provoking puzzle design and fast unforgiving gauntlet sections.

Come face to face with intimidating larger than life mechanical monsters and outsmart them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles